What does ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ mean?

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued what he called a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive for all Utahns on Friday, saying this is “something we expect all Utahns to do.”

Gov. Herbert said the directive will take effect immediately and will run through at least April 13, 2020.

“I’m tremendously grateful to all Utahns who are already taking steps to stay at home whenever possible,” the governor said. “While we are seeing positive indications that this is slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities, we need to do more. The clear directives issued today will help Utahns understand what activities are safe — and if we unite behind these instructions as if our lives depended upon them, we will, in fact, save many lives.”

Specifically, the directive asks that all individuals stay home as much as possible, including working from home when possible. It included special directives for high-risk individuals and children.

It also issued directives related to food service, time spent outside, travel, and recreational and outdoor activities.

Summit County was the first Utah county to issue a ‘stay at home order’ to residents on Wednesday that went into effect Friday. According to Summit County officials, the order requires all residents to stay at home and cease non-essential travel and operations until at least May 1, 2020.

In the broadcast, Governor Herbert urged employers to do everything they can to accommodate their employees at this time, including allowing them to stay home if they are sick.

He suggested that those who need to leave home to work avoid congregating with other employees and work different shifts to avoid large crowds.

“This is a call to action in the state of Utah. We are asking everybody to participate. These are directives given to every Utahn, and if we all work together, I’m very hopeful,” Governor Herbert said.

Stay-at-home orders that have issued in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 differ from state to state, but the basic provisions are the same.

Stay-at-home orders generally require residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. The order limits where people can go, but does not force people to constantly remain at home.

Residents will still be able to leave home to enjoy the outdoors as long as any state parks they visit are within the county they reside in. They can still go to the grocery store, purchase necessities, receive healthcare, and attend essential work while maintaining a six-foot distance from those around them. Most orders encourage telecommuting for work when possible.

Many stay-at-home orders require that visits to friends and family be limited to providing essential care for others.

See Gov. Herbert’s directive for specific information.

As of Friday, March 27, 2020, 25 other states have issued stay-at-home orders.

