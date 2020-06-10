What does Chad Daybell’s arrest mean for the Tammy Daybell death investigation?

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – It was in Springville where Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s late wife moved with her family at the age of 13 from Southern California.

It’s where she went to Springville High School playing the drums and clarinet in the band.

She later went to Brigham Young University where she met and fell in love with Chad. They married on March 9, 1990 later having five children.

RELATED: Chad Daybell arrested after unidentified human remains found in backyard

Throughout the years, Tammy would go onto work at Springville’s Parks Department, and Central Elementary School in Sugar City, Idaho at the time of her untimely death in October 2019.

The initial report was she passed away in her sleep, but with the initial suspicions surrounding the disappearance of Lori Vallow-Daybell’s two children investigators weren’t sure.

Chad married Lori in Hawaii just two weeks after Tammy’s death.

In December 2019, Tammy’s body was exhumed from Springville’s Evergreen Cemetery.

RELATED: A look at who has been involved in the Daybell missing children case

May 4th would have been her 50th birthday.

On Monday, ABC4’s Nicole Neuman personally spoke with Tammy’s father Ron Douglas. He told her this is a sensitive time for his family.

“I appreciate the concern for my daughter,” said Mr. Douglas. “There will be a time when we’re ready to make a comment. Right now, we aren’t ready to talk on-camera.”

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Tammy’s autopsy results are still pending.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office which is investigating Tammy’s death says it’s “refraining from commenting on a pending investigation.”