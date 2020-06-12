What do you need to know about updated color-coded phased guidelines?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utahns continue to work toward the green phase of Utah’s color-coded phased guideline, officials said the state will get there, but in the meantime, most of the state will stay in the yellow phase, along with some updates.

Updating the guidelines of the yellow phase, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said now, more people are allowed to gather at cultural events and activities.

“Indoor venues are going to be limited to 3,000 attendees, and outdoor venues are limited to 6,000 attendees,” Dunn said.

“The green guidelines places an emphasis on taking personal responsibility through individual actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Dunn said as the public learns to live with the virus, she emphasizes the importance of continuing to practice public health guidelines.

“And that means we need to all physically distance, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible, stay home when we’re ill, and continue to practice good hand hygiene,” Dunn said.

Dunn and Governor Gary Herbert acknowledge an increase of growing cases in the state and Herbert said data will continue to drive the decision-making process.

“I don’t want to take a step forward and then backward,” Herbert said. “Certainly, as we see some spikes in the disease instance, the infection rate. In the past week in particular, and two-week overall, it gives us pause.”

Hebert said as officials pause in further reopening the economy, a majority of the state will continue to stay in the yellow phase.

The exception is with Kane County, as it will be the first to move into the green phase, beginning Friday at 10 a.m.