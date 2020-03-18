What do I need to do after the earthquake?

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake, with the epicenter in Magna, occurred early Wednesday morning. The earthquake was the state’s largest since 1992, which is leaving people shocked and unsure of what to do. The Utah Division of Emergency Management coordinates responses to disasters and is providing support through Twitter, along with other state agencies, of what people can do to remain safe after Utah’s earthquake.

One important thing, friends, is that because we have been doing a lot of rapid emergency preparedness because of COVID-19, we need to take a measured approach to preparedness.



Just start adding a LITTLE bit at a time to your food supplies and to your preparedness kits — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

With aftershocks likely to continue throughout the day, Be Ready Utah reminds us of simple earthquake safety tips.

#Prepare now for more aftershocks. Know what to do if the shaking starts again. DROP, COVER, and HOLD ON. Get under something sturdy or at least to an inner wall away from windows. See here for more info: https://t.co/alRVngB51h pic.twitter.com/M9jLPGCLP7 — Be Ready Utah (@BeReadyUtah) March 18, 2020

Other tips to ensure safety after an earthquake include:

Go outside if this happens again

Inspect entire length of chimney for damage, unnoticed damage could lead to fire or injury from falling debris during an aftershock. Cracks in chimneys can be the cause of a fire years later

Shelter in place and limit travel

Take pictures of the damage, both to the house and its contents, for insurance claims

Stay away from things that could fall on you

Stay out of damaged buildings

Know where your power and gas lines are so you can stay clear of them

Check your gas line for if you can smell any gas, if you do smell gas make sure to open all the windows and doors and leave immediately

Stay calm and don’t panic!

