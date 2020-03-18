What do I need to do after the earthquake?

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake, with the epicenter in Magna, occurred early Wednesday morning. The earthquake was the state’s largest since 1992, which is leaving people shocked and unsure of what to do. The Utah Division of Emergency Management coordinates responses to disasters and is providing support through Twitter, along with other state agencies, of what people can do to remain safe after Utah’s earthquake.
With aftershocks likely to continue throughout the day, Be Ready Utah reminds us of simple earthquake safety tips.
Other tips to ensure safety after an earthquake include:
- Go outside if this happens again
- Inspect entire length of chimney for damage, unnoticed damage could lead to fire or injury from falling debris during an aftershock. Cracks in chimneys can be the cause of a fire years later
- Shelter in place and limit travel
- Take pictures of the damage, both to the house and its contents, for insurance claims
- Stay away from things that could fall on you
- Stay out of damaged buildings
- Know where your power and gas lines are so you can stay clear of them
- Check your gas line for if you can smell any gas, if you do smell gas make sure to open all the windows and doors and leave immediately
- Stay calm and don’t panic!
