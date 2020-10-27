What did Utahns in the Salt Lake Valley just feel? It was not an earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many people around the Salt Lake Valley felt what was thought to be another earthquake, but after extensively checking in with both the USGS and UUSS, we realize it more than likely is not.

So what was that? Reports of shaking came in around 11:20 a.m. and have been coming in from all over the Salt Lake Valley and as far as Huntsville and in Stansbury Park but so far it’s a mystery as to a cause.

UUSS sent out a tweet that it was not an earthquake. We are still working to identify the source.

“We have received several reports of shaking this morning around ~11:20am.



We can confirm it was not an earthquake.



While we did pick up some shaking signals, the signal we recorded is consistent with an atmospheric source, such as a sonic boom. — UUSS (@UUSSquake) October 27, 2020

ABC4 has reached out to the military, law enforcement, and seismologist for answers. As soon as we have more information we will update this story.