What are the general conference announcements I should know about?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the second and final day of a crowd-less general conference. But this didn’t stop major church announcements and speakers’ messages from reaching thousands.

At the close of Sunday’s afternoon session of general conference, president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced eight new temples to be built, one of which is in Syracuse, Utah.

The others are to be built in Bahia Blanca, Argentina; Tallahassee, Florida; Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Benin City, Nigeria; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

During conference, Nelson also announced a new proclamation, titled, “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: a Bicentennial Proclamation to the World”, which Nelson said outlines core latter-day saint beliefs.

“We felt impressed to create a monument, not of granite or stone, but of words – words of solemn and sacred proclamation,” Nelson said. “Not to be carved in tables of stone, but to be etched in the fleshy tables of our hearts.”

Following the announcement, Nelson led the thousands watching from home in a solemn assembly and a Hosanna Shout, which is a way members can honor god.

This act is typically performed during a dedicatory service, but Sunday, it was done as a way to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Church’s Restoration.

And during Saturday’s evening session of conference, Nelson announced the new symbol that will identify the Utah-based faith, and he called for a global fast and prayer on Friday, April 10.

“I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized,” Nelson said. “For all whose health may permit, let us fast, pray, and unite our faith once again. Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic.”

And as the church celebrates 200 years, the central theme for talks during the four sessions focused around the Church’s Restoration.

