SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What a weekend and week it has been in Utah! After several storms delivered mountain and valley snow, the storm totals will wow you (including 51″ of snow in Alta) and even broke a few records for single-day rain totals in Tooele and Eskdale.

After a few lingering showers on the Eastern side of the state, this area of low-pressure exits and high-pressure builds quickly. You can expect skies to turn mostly clear and dry with daytime highs similar to or even a few degrees colder than today.

The calm conditions won’t be sticking around though as our next system will arrive Thursday and will bring a return chance for mainly snow showers with a trough moving in from the north. Right now, this storm looks to favor Central and Southern Utah, but the chance of snow is possible in the north as well. With colder air in place, there’s even a chance we could see a wintry mix or even straight snow down in St. George late Thursday into early Friday.

Along the Wasatch Front, the snow could make your Thursday commute a little sloppy as the colder temperatures will allow for possible bench snow and another good dose for the mountains. By noon the storm will also make its way into southwestern Utah where it will then spread across all of the lower half of the state into Friday.

High pressure then takes over for a few days providing a bit of a break from our active skies, but don’t get too comfortable, there looks to be another storm shaping up with snow potential for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. Time will tell, so stay with us as conditions evolve.

Bottom Line? Active skies continue for today with a break tomorrow, then back to active by Thursday!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!