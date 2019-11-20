Wet weather causing crashes across the state

Heavy rain is covering most of the state Wednesday, causing crashes along Utah roads.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported four semi rollovers Wednesday morning.

Two semi rollovers were reported on southbound I-15 between Cedar City and St. George at mile markers 28 and 31 near Toquerville.

Up north a semi rollover was reported in Salt Lake City on I-80 and another in Summit County.

2 Right lanes of I-80 WB are blocked at 2400 West in SLC due to 2 separate rollovers, a pickup truck spun out and rolled and a semi attempting to avoid the truck also rolled. No injuries on either rollover, no hazmat on board the semi. Use caution driving through the area. pic.twitter.com/jPh3I22kvO — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) November 20, 2019

“Commercial vehicle operators, please be mindful of today’s conditions and operate your vehicle accordingly,” a Utah Highway Patrol tweet stated.

The National Weather Center reports a record has already been broken.

“A daily rainfall record has fallen at Cedar City, Utah for November 19th. The old record of 0.32″ set in 1979 was eclipsed by 0.45″ recorded last evening,” they tweeted.

A daily rainfall record has fallen at Cedar City, Utah for November 19th. The old record of 0.32" set in 1979 was eclipsed by 0.45" recorded last evening. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 20, 2019

St. George is breaking records too. The city has broken their 24-hour precipitation record for the month of November.

Famine to feast? St. George has broken their daily (24 hour) precipitation record for the entire month of November with 1.29". Period of record goes back to 1893. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 20, 2019

By Thursday, the storm should be winding down. The National Weather Services says to expect 1 to 2 feet of snow above 7000 feet.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Springville and Rockville until 11:25 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Springdale UT, Rockville UT until 11:15 AM MST pic.twitter.com/4LeMC08LGL — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 20, 2019

