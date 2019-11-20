Wet weather causing crashes across the state

Heavy rain is covering most of the state Wednesday, causing crashes along Utah roads.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported four semi rollovers Wednesday morning.
Two semi rollovers were reported on southbound I-15 between Cedar City and St. George at mile markers 28 and 31 near Toquerville.
Up north a semi rollover was reported in Salt Lake City on I-80 and another in Summit County.
“Commercial vehicle operators, please be mindful of today’s conditions and operate your vehicle accordingly,” a Utah Highway Patrol tweet stated.
The National Weather Center reports a record has already been broken.
“A daily rainfall record has fallen at Cedar City, Utah for November 19th. The old record of 0.32″ set in 1979 was eclipsed by 0.45″ recorded last evening,” they tweeted.
St. George is breaking records too. The city has broken their 24-hour precipitation record for the month of November.
By Thursday, the storm should be winding down. The National Weather Services says to expect 1 to 2 feet of snow above 7000 feet.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Springville and Rockville until 11:25 a.m.
