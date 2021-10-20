Western Governors University launches $50,000 partnership with Alpine School District

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Western Governors University announced a partnership with the Alpine School District that will provide college scholarships to Alpine employees on Wednesday.

The Pathway to Become a Teacher Scholarship is valued at up to $5,000 and as many as 10 Alpine employees will be selected to receive the award. The award can then be applied to the WGU bachelor’s or master’s degree program, a press release said.

The partnership also gives Alpine employees eligibility to apply for $2,500 through the WGU K-12 Partner Scholarship.

Both scholarships are intended to lower the financial burden that people face when they are pursuing a university degree and also to reward current and prospective teachers for their commitment to educating young people.

“Serving more than 84,000 students, Alpine School District faculty and staff help shape and make a positive impact on more young learners than any district in the state,” said David Stephenson, Executive Director of Communications. “We owe it to our community to ensure we have talented, well-trained educators. This new partnership with WGU helps us continue to deliver the best outcomes for the students and families we serve.”

The online nonprofit institution offers more than 60 degree programs, including 29 bachelor’s, master’s, and teacher licensure programs in its teacher college.