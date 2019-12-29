West Wendover gears up to welcome first marijuana dispensary

WEST WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Wendover is gearing up to welcome their first marijuana dispensary Monday.

“We’d like to thank Mayor Corona, the City of West Wendover staff and the City Council for opening up medical and adult use access to residents and patients of northern Nevada,” says Deep Roots Harvest owner, Jon Marshall in a statement to ABC4 News.

Marshall says Deep Roots is looking forward to a strong partnership with the community and is grateful for their support. “Deep roots harvest is excited to be the first medical and recreational dispensary in Elko county,” Marshall adds.

