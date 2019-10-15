West Virginia hunter missing in Summit County mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A hunter from West Virginia has not been seen since 5:30 a.m. Monday, officials in Summit County said.
Carl L. Crumrine, 69, was hunting with a group in the Lyman Lake area of Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County. Someone in his group contacted law enforcement after he didn’t come back to camp after sunset.
A search is currently underway in the area.
Officials say Crumrine is new to the area, but he was prepared for cold weather and had a small amount of food with him.
If you see him or have information contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3600.
