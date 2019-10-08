West Valley City business owner assesses damage after 2-alarm fire

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled a 2-alarm structure in West Valley City Monday night.

Officials say the fire started at a business called Advanced Fluid Systems near 3600 West 3100 South around 10:15 p.m.

Two-alarm means double the resources, fire crews say it took 60 firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

Advanced Fluid Systems is a five-person company that manufactures hydro pumps.

The owner, Fred Moss, says fire crews were on scene early Tuesday morning to make sure all the hot spots were out.

Inside the business, Moss says the fire destroyed a lot of valuable computers and equipment.

The building is deemed unsafe to enter.

Moss says he is still in shock this happened.

No injuries to report. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

