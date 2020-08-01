West Valley PD asking for help to solve a cold case, offers $5,000 reward

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The weather may be hot outside, but the West Valley City Police Department are looking to turn the heat up even hotter in solving a cold case in the murder of Fernando Aranda.

Fernando was killed back on May 30, 2017. The then 16-year-old was shot and killed just a few doors down from his home.

Courtesy: WVCPD

Investigators say they have worked tirelessly, and have come quite close in solving the case. Officials are looking for some help from the public in putting the final pieces to investigation together.

On what may be the hottest day of the year, let’s turn up the heat on one of our cold cases.

☀️🌡❄️💦

Take a look at the info from the murder of Fernando Aranda. There’s a $5,000 reward offered in this case. Please call 801-840-4000. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/4R3WNAfQUY — WVC Police (@WVCPD) August 1, 2020

Some information remains lingering:

Investigators say There were several suspects in a white or light colored SUV and Brothers who by “Neto” “Nieto” or “Nieto” may have information on the case.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered, anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000.