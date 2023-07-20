SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal jury convicted a West Valley City man on child pornography possession charges dating back to 2017.

According to the Utah District U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zachary Matthew Hansen, 40, downloaded images and video files containing “child sexual abuse materials” from a file-sharing network.

Hansen was caught by an undercover FBI agent in August 2017. Using law enforcement tools, Hansen’s cellphone was tracked via IP address.

“During multiple examinations of Hansen’s cellphone, federal agents found multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse materials,” stated a press release from U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins.

Hansen’s sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.