West Valley City police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

According to Lt. Jeff Conger, WVCPD, police were called to the area of 3900 South Constitution Blvd around 11:22 p.m. on a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police were able to find evidence a shooting had occurred but no one was at the scene.

A short time later a man showed up and Pioneer Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Conger said the man is talking to police but not being totally forthcoming. Evidence was also found in the victim’s vehicle which has now been seized for further investigation.

Anyone who might have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.