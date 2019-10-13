West Valley City police are asking for help in locating 16-year-old with autism

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are asking for help in locating Matthew Kingston Jr., a 16-year-old boy with autism.

On Sunday afternoon, West Valley City police said in a tweet that Kingston has been missing since Saturday. The 16-year-old has high-functioning autism and “can have a hard time determining reality.”

Kingston was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans and has a purple bicycle. He is 5 foot 2 inches, weighs 110 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone who thinks they have seen Kingston should call 801-840-4000.

What others are clicking on: