West Valley City officer remembered on 3 year anniversary of his death

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Valley City police officer killed in the line of duty was remembered Wednesday, the three year anniversary of his death.

A tweet posted by West Valley City Police indicated they had lit their police department in blue, in remembrance of Officer Cody Brotherson.

Our police department, lit up blue tonight in honor of fallen Officer Cody Brotherson. #OfficerBrotherson pic.twitter.com/AEhugchl1O — WVC Police (@WVCPD) November 7, 2019

In a radio call over police scanners, a tribute was also broadcast in his honor Wednesday morning.

Brotherson, 25, a three year veteran of the West Valley City Police Department, was killed in the early hours of November 6, 2016. Brotherson was struck by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle as he attempted to deploy spikes at the intersection of 4100 South 2200 West.

Three juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 16, were not charged as adults, but allowed to be tried in juvenile court.

They were all given the maximum penalty allowed under the juvenile system for Brotherson’s death. All three will stay in a secure juvenile detention facility until they are 21 which is a 4-7 year sentence respectively.

Juvenile Judge Kimberly Hornak additionally ordered the teens to “remember Cody Brotherson every day for the rest of your lives.”

