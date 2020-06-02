Four weapons, including an AK47 with a silencer attached were recovered in his home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man accused of threatening to kill police on social media is now behind bars.

West Valley City police and agents from the FBI arrested 27-year-old Yuri Silva Mondy. Silva told police he was headed to the Salt Lake City protests.

Christian Hernandez

Arresting records state Silva posted various threat specifically aimed at police on Facebook and Snapchat over the weekend.

Records state Silva posted “That AR goin find you from a distance an we make will make a highlight tapes out of all of you” and “if pigs start to drop the more the better” along with other threats.

Investigators took him into custody during a traffic stop. The driver, 27-year-old Christian Hernandez was also detained.

Inside the vehicle police say they found four firearms and an AK47 with a silencer attached, along with numerous rounds of ammunition.

“We have every reason to believe that these arrests potentially saved lives,” a press release from the West Valley City Police Dept. said.

Silva was booked for threats of terrorism, a second degree felony. Hernandez was booked on charges related to transporting a firearm and marijuana possession.

