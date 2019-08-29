West Nile Virus found in Utah County mosquito pool

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- West Nile Virus was found in a Utah County mosquito pool, according to the Utah County Health Department. The Mosquito Abatement District (MAD) confirmed that the virus was found in the Foot Printer’s Park Area of Provo.

The Health Department sets traps to monitor the mosquito population and discovered the virus in one out of 1,911 mosquito pools.

“With the high water we have had this Spring, this has been a huge mosquito year, as we were expecting, the second highest in the last ten years,” says MAD Director, Dan Miller.

MAD has increased mosquito spraying by fogger truck and plane. The spraying occurs after sundown in order to control the mosquito population.

There are currently no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Utah County, but the health department is warning the public to take precautions. The department posted on their Facebook page that citizens can protect themselves using the 6 “Ds.”

West Nile virus can cause mild to severe symptoms which include fever, headache, and body aches. Severe infections can result in long-term complications or death and can cause high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors and convulsions.

What others are reading: