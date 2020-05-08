West Jordan’s ‘Western Stampede’ events cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan’s long-standing and largest event of the year, the Western Stampede, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

“This was a difficult decision, the Western Stampede is not only an event that brings people within our city together, but brings in people from all over the state,” said West Jordan Mayor, Dirk Burton. “Because of its popularity, we recognize it will be difficult to comply with social distancing guidelines, put forth by the health department. Our residents’ health and safety are our top priority.”

The Western Stampede was supposed to take place the fourth of July weekend this year. Mayor Burton says that the city held off as long as possible on making a decision on whether or not to cancel the event in hopes that state and county public health guidelines would be further relaxed. However, contractual agreements required the decision to take place now.

“In addition to concerns regarding social distancing at such a popular event, Salt Lake County is not currently accepting applications for mass gatherings,” Burton said. “We don’t know if or when those applications will be taken this summer. It’s important that the city not expend funds on an event that may not take place.”

Mayor Burton continues saying, “I’ve asked staff to start looking forward to next year’s Western Stampede. We’ve already made plans to ensure it will be more spectacular than ever before.”

