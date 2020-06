Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened around midnight Thursday at 7078 South Redwood Road.

Police say they tried to perform live saving measures, but the man died.

His name and age is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.