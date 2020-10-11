West Jordan Police investigating after man stabbed at ‘event center’

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at an event center in West Jordan.

WJPD officer Jennifer Worthen said the incident happened at the Golden Imperio, at 7879 S. 1530 West at 11:30 p.m.

Officers from Sandy, West Jordan, and Unified Police all responded to what was originally wrong location, 9000 South 1500 West but then received more information and realized the victim was in a car around the corner from the Golden Imperio, where the incident allegedly took place.

Worthen said the victim was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police said the incident remains under investigation as there was a large number of people at the event and they are working with witnesses.