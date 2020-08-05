West Jordan police are grateful officer will recover from officer-involved shooting, but say situation is unfortunate

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Jordan police officer is now home from the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Sunday night. Police also released details about the 17-year-old suspect who was shot and killed during the encounter.

A neighbor’s ring doorbell caught the incident on camera showing a 26-year-old West Jordan police officer be shot – in the shoulder and at the base of his neck – by 17-year-old suspect, Cyrus D. Carpenter, who was then fatally shot by officers on-scene.

Sgt. J.C. Holt, a public information officer with WJPD, said the officer’s name is not being released at this time, but said he is married and has been with the department for 14 months.

As for Carpenter, Holt said he is a Salt Lake County resident, but not of West Jordan. Holt said the teen has had prior run-ins with the law, but did not provide details, as he’s a minor.

Holt said he’s grateful his officer will recover but said a situation like this is unfortunate.

“I don’t know if we have a good outcome. I’m sitting here talking about how it’s positive that our officer is OK,” Holt said. ”And that is positive, but what is not positive is we have another person who’s a young man that had his whole life ahead of him and was killed in this encounter.”

Holt said this is the first officer-involved shooting within the department in quite some time. He said the situation has left his officers shaken.

“It could have been much, much worse. And I think everyone around here recognized that and knows that and is glad it didn’t go that way,” Holt said. “And also, our condolences to the person involved that made his decision. This person has a family, too, so there’s a tragedy all the way around with this entire story.”

Carpenter was shot multiple times, but an exact number is not known, as an outside agency (Team One) is investigating the incident.

