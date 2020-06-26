West Jordan issues firework restrictions for certain areas of the city

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of West Jordan has issued restrictions on any ignition source, fireworks, lighters and matches to certain areas of the city.

In a press release issued by West Jordan City officials, they warned that anyone who violates these restrictions could face a class B misdemeanor and/or penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Fire Department will be providing extra patrols and assist the Police Department with the enforcement of the restrictions.

Restricted areas include:

West of SR-111 (also known as U-111 and the Bacchus Highway within West Jordan City limits).

Within 200 feet of the Jordan River Parkway Trail east of 1300 West.

Within 200 feet of the area commonly referred to as Clay Hollo Wash that runs east and west in the area of 7800 South (approximately 4800 West to SR-111).

Within 200 feet of Bingham Creek, located near Old Bingham Highway running the length of the east/west boundaries within West Jordan.

All city parks, unless a permit has been obtained for a professional display.

The Fire Department will be monitoring conditions over the next few weeks and could add additional firework restrictions.

Fireworks may be discharged only between the dates of July 2-5 and July 22-25 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., in non-restricted areas. On July 4 and 24, the time is extended until midnight.

“We in the fire department enjoy celebrating our country and freedoms just like everyone else and look forward to the family gatherings, barbecues, and other traditions that go along with the 4th and 24th of July. However, we also have seen first-hand the devastation a fire can cause,” said West Jordan Fire Chief Derek Maxfield. “In a matter of just a few seconds or minutes, a fun-filled celebration can turn into a terrible tragedy and we don’ want that for anyone.”