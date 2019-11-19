West Jordan elementary school teacher charged with kidnapping

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Jordan elementary school teacher was charged with child kidnapping after police said she took a small child off school grounds for nearly 40 minutes.

According to charging documents filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney on Monday, a woman went to Fox Hollow Elementary School on September 4 after her 6-year-old daughter, who has autism and mostly non-verbal, did not return home from school.

A short time later, Amy Louise Martz, who is listed as a teacher at the school, notified the administration she was with the child, documents state.

Documents further state Martz stated she was “in a bit of a pickle” and had taken the girl by the hand to help her find her mother. The woman took the child into a neighborhood and through “two circles” near a dog park which was over half a mile away from the school.

Surveillance footage shows Martz walking hand-in-hand with the child, pass the teacher on bus duty and walk north on school property, according to documents.

Another teacher at the school said she observed the teacher and the child walking around and brought them both back to the school, documents state.

The principal at the school told police Martz and the child were away from the school for approximately 40 minutes and Martz had told him she tried to give the girl a “piggy-back ride”, according to documents.

Martz is facing one first-degree felony count of child kidnapping. She does not have any other criminal history in Utah.

A $25,000 warrant for her arrest was issued on Monday.

