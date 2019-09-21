West Jordan convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspects

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday night.

According to West Jordan Police Officer Jennifer Worthen two individuals wearing masks came into the Quik Pik located at 7800 South 4800 West around 9:50 pm and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. The two individuals left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police set up a containment in the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Worthen said there is no description of a vehicle and the two individuals were wearing masks so they have no description of them either. It is believed however, they are both men.

No customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.

The incident is still under investigation and police are working on finding surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.

