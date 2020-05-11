West Jordan city asks for help locating missing runaway

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The City of West Jordan is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway.

Officials say 13-year-old Kataunna Smith went missing Sunday between 8:40 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. in West Jordan. Kataunna’s mother told ABC4 News the 13-year old ran away.

Please be on the lookout for 13-year-old Kataunna Smith. She went missing Sunday morning in #WestJordan



– Brown hair and brown eyes

– Last seen wearing a grey shirt, black leggings, and pink shoes.



Call West Jordan Police Department 801-256-2000 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/0rd2mXz33m — City of West Jordan (@CityWestJordan) May 11, 2020

Kataunna is about 5’3 and about 110 lbs and goes by Kat. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey shirt, pink shoes, and a Mickey drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Jordan Police Department 801-256-2000.

