‘We’re trying to stay alive’: Small business owners make plea to landlord

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group of small business owners gathered together Wednesday afternoon to voice their frustrations with their landlord. The small business owners who are all a part of a strip-mall in Midvale say their landlord is doing nothing to help them while their businesses are suffering from the economic impact caused by the coronavirus.

“We are just trying to stay alive today as small businesses,” said Doug Jardine who owns The Color My Nails salon in the strip-mall.

The small business owners that gathered said there is no time for businesses to seek low-interest loans and they need landlords to help now. However, they claim many landlords are turning a deaf ear.

Jardine said that he reached out to his landlord about his declining business during the coronavirus outbreak on March 16. He said the landlord’s response was that it is not their responsibility to take on the business risk of their tenants.

“We are not asking our landlord to take on the business risk of our tenants,” said Jardine. “We are asking them to step up, look inside your heart and say, ‘Hey small business Utah, in order for you to survive we are willing to back a little bit and maybe give you a one month break or maybe a 25 percent lease payment so you guys can outlast the stupid virus and still be in business when everything is said and done’.”

Jardine saids his nail salon’s business is down 85 percent in revenue the last two weeks and that that goes for the businesses surrounding him as well.

“We have dedicated our lives and our finances to our businesses,” said Jardine in his final plea during the small business gathering, “Utah landlords, please help us. Please help our small businesses in the state of Utah.”

