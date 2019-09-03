Wendover Police investigating threatening comments, students asked to leave backpacks at home

WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 Nedws) – Police in Wendover are investigating after receiving reports of threatening comments that surfaced via social media.

The Wendover Police Department and the Tooele County School Districts said they are both responding to the comments that were made recently, however authorities did not say exactly when those comments were made.

As a precaution, the Wendover Police said there will be officers at Wendover High and Anna Smith Elementary.

Wendover students are asked not to bring backpacks to school Tuesday or Wednesday and the campus at both schools will be closed to non students.