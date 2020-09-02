Wells Fargo offering $1 Million to college students facing COVID19 challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wells Fargo is launching a new scholarship program to help college students facing challenges during COVID=19.

In a press release issued by Wells Fargo, they said students are dedicated to making a positive difference in the world and offer the greatest hope for the future, but their plans have been threatened due to financial issues created by the pandemic.

The scholarship will provide 200 students with $5,000 each, hoping to help students make the difference in being able to continue their education.

The program, which will begin accepting applications on Sept. 14, will be administered with APIA Scholars to students entering college and current college undergraduates for the Spring 2021 semester.

The financial aid will be able to help cover costs of education like books, computers, materials to support distance learning, tuition, and housing, according to Wells Fargo.

“Despite the incredible disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic has created in their personal and academic lives, students remain some of the key drivers of change. Many are rising to the challenges we are all facing today, and they are working hard to make a difference in their communities,” said John Rasmussen, leader of the Student Lending at Wells Fargo. “These students are making a positive impact, but are faced with a negative impact from COVID that could limit their options. We want to help them remain on their academic paths and continue cultivating their potential to benefit those around them.”

According to Wells Fargo, a recent study showed that more than half (56%) of college students say they can no longer afford their tuition costs.

“It has been our long-held belief that a post-secondary education can be a valuable tool in building long-term financial health, not just for individuals, but for their communities,” said Mike Weinbach, head of Consumer Lending at Wells Fargo. “The value of this program stems not just from the funds being allocated, but from pairing students with Wells Fargo team members and information that will help them long after they have utilized the direct financial support.”

Scholarship applications will be accepted from Sept. 14 to Oct. 2. Those interested in learning more about eligibility can visit http://wellsfargo.com/impactscholarship.