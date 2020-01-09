Weight of the Call: Rural Utah Employee Assistance Programs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – First Responders pay a critical role in Utah communities. Many of them are paid full-time wages with benefits. In rural communities, many first responders are volunteers.

Through an ABC4 News Weight of the Call investigation, we found they don’t know how to use those benefits.

Many in rural Utah are about to find out how peer support programs are helping our first responders deal with mental health issues.

Clair Provost the Wasatch County Emergency Director said, “At times it would be helpful for me and other members of our agency to understand more about the training and things that are available to them that will be helpful for them in their job.”

Provost says his crews are emotionally scarred from a gut-wrenching crash where six people lost their lives more than a year later.

“I felt like it was kind of a wake-up call to help us understand that there are things that can be helpful for them and their families,” he said.

Provost joined a couple of dozen emergency officials in Kanab last December, where they learned about peer support training from the Utah Critical Incident Stress Management Team.

“Until we have some legislative assistance for rural Utah, especially for EMS generally, it’s going to be these folks who find a way to fill the gap,” said Robert Evans the CISM Peer Support Coordinator.

The deepest wounds rural Utah directors will need to diagnose and heal is suicidal thoughts.

Jeff Denning, another CISM Peer Support Coordinator told the group during the training, “Ask, are you thinking about killing yourself or taking your life by suicide? Asking someone won’t make them think, ‘hey I think I’m going to do it.’ So just ask, get into a habit of asking people, ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’ If they say yes, then you ask them when, and you ask them how, and you get them help.”

Evans said, “It has been consuming so many for so long. Including the retired people, and once they retire they no longer have a reason in the morning to get up and put their game face on.”

While working with the rural first responders to get the emotional support they need, the state learned employee assistance programs or EAPs are few and far between.

“I didn’t realize the need here. I’m kind of surprised that there is not Employee Assistance Programs in place immediately,” said Denning.

Garfield County Ambulance Director Tammy Barton added, “I think one of the hardest parts in rural Utah, with that, is that we don’t have insurance programs for them. We don’t have EAP programs for them. So even though we may identify somebody that is having a problem, we don’t have a lot of the resources some of the bigger places have.”

Even with an EAP in place, there are other problems directors in rural Utah face like access to confidential help.

“Sending them to a counselor or therapy, most of the time those are people they know very well and they are not going to be talking with them,” said Barton.

To fill the void, the emergency directors who attended the training are looking at help across county lines to keep mental health issues private and possibly encompassing a Rural Utah Peer Support Program.

Provost said, “To me, that would be a valuable tool in our toolbox to help us in helping our employees to overcome some of these challenges.”

ABC4 News learned there is no way to viably check suicide data in Utah when it comes to our volunteer first responders. The reason for that is because many times the medical examiner puts down their full-time jobs as employment and not their volunteer jobs that may contribute to their lives taken by suicide.

If you would like to get mental health help to Utah’s volunteer first responders, they implore you to contact your state legislators and your city/county councils.

First responders tell us to talk to them about the need to focus on our first responder’s mental health and fund peer support programs.

