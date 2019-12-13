Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program

(SALT LAKE CITY) – First responders are there to save us from life’s worst events. Because of it, they face a lot of trauma that is not directly related to them on each call they go on.

To help deal with the weight of the call, Price City Fire Department has a new support dog named Pilot. This K9 is no stranger to first responders.

During his 13-year career, he’s worked for Unified Fire Authority and FEMA.

“He’s happy, he’s glad to have a mission again, he’s glad to be in the fire trucks again,” said Chief Fitzgerald Petersen.

Chief Petersen recently joined the department and is responsible for 24 men and women, many who are volunteers. The goal for Pilot is to open up conversations about mental health and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“He is our first dog,” said the chief. “We are going to learn what works and what doesn’t with a volunteer department with a K9 and get better at it.”

Pilot will work on Wednesdays at the station headquarters, as well as touring schools, and businesses as the fire department ambassador.

“To have a department that hasn’t done it before to just embrace, ‘hey we will try anything,’ It speaks highly of them,” said Chief Petersen.

The Price Pilot Program marks the fourth department to take on dogs on to battle mental health. Chief Peterson tells ABC4 News the Weight of the Call series has really opened up the conversations dealing with mental health.

Weight of the Call: Roy City Pop Up:

