Weekend Recap 5.24.21: The stories that will come up at the water cooler

South Salt Lake Homicide Police are currently investigating a home where two people were found dead.

Playground supervisor of 24 years cuts ribbon for elementary school A playground veteran was in for a delight after being called to snip the ribbon for Columbia Elementary‘s new sports equipment.

Utah Attorney dies Well-known Utah Attorney Robert J. DeBry dies at 85.

Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander heritage May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. During this time, communities are gathering together to recognize and pay tribute and homage to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Detectives investigate West Valley Stabbing A woman was stabbed while standing at a bus station in West Valley City.

Peter Pan cast with special needs perform in Draper An amazing group of performers takes center stage at the Draper Historic Theatre on Friday.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Officers rescue dogs from St.George house fire Three dogs were rescued from a house fire by the St.George Police and Fire Department, Friday.

Do you think you can win this Utah scavenger hunt? Get your maps and phones ready, it’s almost time for the annual Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt. Kicking off on June 5, the Utah Lake Commission and June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program are teaming up to announce their 2nd annual Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt.

Police mistake ashes for drugs “No, no, no, bro, that’s my daughter!” Those were the words of Dartavius Barnes captured by a Springfield, Illinois police bodycam after officers allegedly mistook the ashes of his 2-year-old daughter for drugs and “spilled them out during the search.”

Paraglider crashes in Lehi An experienced paraglider crashes on a Lehi mountain.

Nephi Police offer reward for park vandalism intel The Nephi Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly vandalized the Town Square Park slide.

Hiker dies after falling off cliff in Mount Olympus A person died after falling off a cliff at Mount Olympus, Saturday,

WVCPD search for shooting suspect A man is in critical condition after an alleged suspect shot at him twice, leaving him to bleed out in a West Valley City neighborhood.