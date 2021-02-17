Utah school closures and delays due to inclement weather

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: People enjoy and afternoon in the sleet and snow in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on March 14, 2017 in New York City. New York City and New Jersey experienced near blizzard conditions as the late winter storm brought up to seven inches of snow to the area. Schools, flights, businesses […]

(ABC4) — Due to inclement weather and icy road conditions, some Utah schools will experience closures, delays, or switch to remote learning Wednesday.

UDOT issues urgent travel advisory for Wednesday, advise drivers to stay home until after 10 a.m.

Here is a list of information by school district. This list will be updated throughout the morning as more information becomes available. The list will also include schools that are continuing on normal schedule today.

Many schools and districts are recommending that students and staff leave home early to get the school and exercise caution on the roads.

Alpine School District: All schools will follow normal schedule.

American Academy of Innovation in South Jordan: Closed

American Heritage School of South Jordan: School is cancelled.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School: Closed

Canyons School District: Classes will be held remotely.

Davis School District: All schools will follow normal schedule.

Granite School District: All schools will follow normal schedule.

Jordan School District: All schools will follow normal schedule.

Juan Diego Catholic Schools: School is cancelled and will resume Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Logan City School District: All schools will follow normal schedule.

Murray School District: Classes will be held remotely today. Teachers will have material posted online two hours later than the usual start time. See Snow Day protocol for more information.

Ogden School District: All schools will follow normal schedule.

Prince of Peace Lutheran School: Closed

Provo City School District: Below bench pickup needed for the Southeast Bench, Northeast Bench, Oak Hills, and Sherwood Hills neighborhoods. See the link for a list of below bench pickup locations.

Salt Lake City School District: Classes will follow a regular remote learning day schedule. Grab and Go meals for students will begin 30 minutes later than usual. They will be available from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Two meal sites will not be open today: Ensign Elementary and Indian Hills Elementary.

Salt Lake Community College: All departments and in-person classes are cancelled until 12:00 p.m. today. online classes will continue. Visit slcc.edu or call 801-957-INFO for more information.

Tooele County School District: Dugway School is on a two-hour delay and classes will begin at 10 a.m. All other schools will follow normal schedule.

University of Utah: In-person classes are delayed until 11 a.m. Remote classes will continue.

Utah Valley University: Classes will follow normal schedule.

Waterford School: Closed

Weber State University: Classes will follow normal schedule.

Westminster College: Campus is closed until noon Wednesday to allow for snow removal on campus and for road conditions to improve. Faculty may move classes remote for the day and will connect directly with students. Essential services such as dining will be available.