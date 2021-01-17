Weber State’s Taron Johnson helps send Buffalo Bills to AFC Championship Game

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – Former Weber State star Taron Johnson returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown, as the Buffalo Bills knocked off the Baltimore Ravens, 17-3, to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Johnson, a 4th round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, tied the longest interception return in NFL postseason history, with Green Bay’s George Teague (1993, Wild Card).

“I caught the ball and I kind of looked down, but then I looked up, and I just seen a bunch of green grass to the right side,” Johnson said.

The Bills had just gone ahead 10-3 in the third quarter, but the Ravens were mounting a long drive and were knocking on the door for a potential game-tying touchdown when quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t seem to see Johnson cut underneath on a throw into the end zone.

“I was just reading the eyes of the quarterback,” Johnson said. “I had the seam in that coverage, and he took me to the backside, and all I did was cheat. He didn’t see me, so the ball came to me, and I took it and made the play. I’m just proud of our guys. We stepped up to the challenge.”

Johnson, in his third year out of Weber State, wasn’t touched as he took off to the end zone, with the speedy Jackson unable to bring him down.

It was Johnson’s third career interception, and second pick-6 of the season. Johnson also returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown against Pittsburgh on December 13th.

Buffalo will take on the winner of the Kansas City-Cleveland game in the AFC Championship next Sunday.