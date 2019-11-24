Weber State wins Big Sky championship with 38-10 victory over Idaho State

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Weber State football team is going into the FCS playoffs as Big Sky Conference champions once again.

The Wildcats clinched its third straight conference title with a 38-10 victory over Idaho State Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

Jake Constantine threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, as Weber State raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead.

The Wildcats actually finished in a tie with Sacramento State at 7-1 atop the Big Sky Conference, but by virtue of their 36-17 win over Hornets on November 2nd, Weber State claims the title outright.

Weber State scored early and often against the Bengals. Constantine hooked up with David Ames on a 69-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage. Ames had four catches for 140 yards on the day.

In the second quarter facing a 4th and 1 from the 38-yard line, Weber State reached into its bag of tricks and pulled off a flea-flicker, with Constantine finding a wide open Devon Cooley for a touchdown.

Josh Davis rushed for 88 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown run to make the score 24-0.

Cooley scored his second touchdown of the game with eight seconds left in the half on a 25-yard strike from Constantine to make it 31-0 at the half.

Constantine threw his fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a 5-yard connection to Ty MacPherson to blow the game wide open.

The Wildcats defense kept the Bengals out of the end zone until there were just over two minutes left in the game, when Sagan Gronauer threw a 49-yard touchdown to Michael Dean.

Weber State (9-3) will learn its FCS playoff fate on Sunday.