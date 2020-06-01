Weber State University responds to alleged criminal justice professor sharing violence and threats on Twitter

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials at Weber State University responded after a controversial tweet by one of their employees.

“We are aware of Twitter comments linked to a faculty member and are looking into the issue. Weber State University does not condone violence or threats of violence under any circumstance,” officials said Monday.

This comes after a recent thread on Twitter started by a Wall Street Journal reporter who said: “I lost my glasses and my ankle is in searing pain after NYPD hit me in the face multiple times with riot shields and pushed me to the ground. I was backing away as a request, with my hands up. My NYPD-issued press badge was clearly visible. I’m just sitting here crying. This sucks.”

The alleged Weber State University criminal justice professor replied to the threat stating: “Excellent. If I was the cop, you wouldn’t be able to tweet.”

Several Twitter users began tweeting they were reporting the account.

Other tweets found by the supposed professor state: “The America-haters like Omar are very happy. Good thing I’m not in charge. She would be back in Somalia.”

The alleged WSU professor also tweeted: “Come by my neighborhood. I won’t just display firearms, I’ll show you how they work.” Amongst other controversial tweets.

According to the Weber State University website, Scott Senjo is a Criminal Justice professor in Lindquist Hall.

His bio on the school’s website states Senjo’s areas of interest include “sociological jurisprudence” which examines effects of the law within society .

ABC4 is looking into the issue and we’ll continue to update the story as we gather more information.

