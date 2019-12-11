Weber State out for revenge against Montana in FCS quarterfinals

Wildcats hoping to advance to FCS Semifinals for first time ever

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Weber State football team has lost one game in the last two months, a 35-16 blowout at Montana on November 16th.

But revenge is a dish best served cold. And Friday night, it’s going be chilly at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, as the Wildcats get another shot at the Grizzlies in the FCS Quarterfinals.

“We get a rematch with someone we just played a couple weeks ago,” said head coach Jay Hill. “It’s exciting because quite frankly, we didn’t play very good that game. It’s rare in life that you get redos, and we get one.”

“It was our fault,” said defensive end Jonah Williams about the loss to the Grizzlies. “It was nothing they did. We didn’t play to the best our ability. Our defense is the most physical defense in the Big Sky, and we didn’t necessarily show that when we went up there last time.”

Last week, Weber State held on to beat Kennesaw State, 26-20, while Montana destroyed Southeast Louisiana, 73-28.

This is the Wildcats third straight appearance in the quarterfinals, but they have yet to pull out a victory in this round. So they want to see the program take the next step and go further than any Weber State team has ever gone before.

“We want to make history,” Hill said. “We want to be the best team in school history. All those things are important to us. This already is the winningest senior class in school history, and if we can just keep adding to it, obviously that just keeps getting better.”

“We’ve been here before,” added Williams. “We’ve been here the last two years, and now we’re ready to kick some butt.”

Having the rematch against Montana at home in a packed stadium should make a huge difference.

“You’ve got a playoff atmosphere with ESPN2 on air for us,” said quarterback Jake Constantine. “So, a nationally televised game, you’ve got to be pumped up just for that. A night game is always exciting, so hopefully we get a lot of people out here.”

“We need a great crowd on Friday night,” Hill added. “So, we’re calling on all the faithful, all the Utahns, get out an support us.”

Weber State and Montana will kick off at 8:00 p.m. Friday night at Stewart Stadium with a trip to the FCS Semifinals on the line.