Weber State Homecoming week starts Friday, many events scheduled virtually

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber State University annual homecoming celebrations start on Oct. 2. Without a football game to start off the weeks-long activities, the campus community will have a “Stay-at-Homecoming” along with virtual and socially distanced events.

“We decided to still have homecoming week this year because it’s important to celebrate our university and all the faculty, staff and students who make it so great,” said Tara Peris, director of Student Involvement and Leadership. “We want students to have something to look forward to and remember to be proud to be a Wildcat.”

Beginning Oct. 2, students can pick up a free homecoming T-shirt from the Student Involvement & Leadership office (Shepherd Union Room 326) while supplies last. Faculty, staff and community members can purchase a shirt for $5 from the Wildcat Store on the Ogden Campus.

The annual Mount Ogden hike, where students hike the summit, place a flag, and sing the school song at the top of the trail, will take place Oct. 3 at 8 a.m., starting at the Snowbasin trailhead. You are being asked to register for the hike at weber.edu/outdoor/annualwsumtogdenhike if you plan on attending.

Instead of announcing Homecoming royalty during WSU Salutes, will be honored during the pep rally on Oct. 5 at noon at the Stewart Bell Tower Plaza.

Due to COVID-19, the WSU Salutes, which honors outstanding individuals for contributions to the campus community was canceled.

“While we can’t celebrate in person, homecoming is still an event that lets alumni and current students feel closer to their alma mater,” said Nancy Collinwood, Alumni Relations director. “This year, events will look different, but the desire to celebrate the traditions that make us unique still remains. We can all stay connected and continue to let that purple pride grow by staying home for Homecoming this year.”

The WSU Service Day of Remembrance will take place Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom conferencing. For more information and to register, visitweber.edu/ccel/service-remembrance.

The week will conclude with a virtual purple pancake breakfast with President Brad Mortensen, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. Students are invited to pick up a purple pancake kit and other homecoming giveaways from the Student Involvement & Leadership office (Shepherd Union Room 326), Oct. 5, 7, and 9 while supplies last.

The president’s video will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

“Participating in homecoming gives us each a sense of belonging and a stronger identity as a Wildcat,” said Ben Ferney, student body president. “This year has pushed us to find creative and innovative ways to move forward, and homecoming week is no different. The celebrations may be different from usual, but this memorable tradition is still alive and as great as ever.”

For a complete schedule of events, visit weber.edu/homecoming.