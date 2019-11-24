Weber State earns #3 seed in FCS Playoffs

Wildcats will host either Wofford or Kennesaw State on December 7th

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After winning its third-straight Big Sky title, it’s on to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the Weber State football team. The Wildcats earned the No. 3 seed for the playoffs announced Sunday. 

Weber State earned a first round bye and will have a home game on Saturday, Dec. 7, against the winner of Kennesaw State and Wofford. The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Stewart Stadium. 

The FCS Playoff field was announced Sunday and includes 24 teams. Defending national  champion North Dakota State was given the number one seed. James Madison is the number two seed. Sacramento State earned the number four seed with Montana State fifth and Montana sixth. 

The winner of the Dec. 7 game in Ogden would game would be paired against the winner of Montana and Southeastern Louisiana and Villanova in the quarterfinals on Dec. 13 or 14. 

The Wildcats won the Big Sky Conference title for a school-record third-straight season. WSU finished the regular season 9-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play for the third-straight year. WSU defeated Idaho State 38-10 Saturday. 

This is the fourth-straight trip to the playoffs for Weber State and the eighth in school history. 

Tickets for the Dec. 7 home playoff game will go on sale Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. for Wildcat Club members and season ticket holders. Public tickets will be on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at noon. 

