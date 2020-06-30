Weber State criminal justice professor resigns, again

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The professor at Weber State University who resigned and then rescinded his resignment has again resigned.

University officials say Scott Senjo is no longer employed and has permanently separated from the university.

“The university considers this matter resolved, ending processes that were set in motion on June 1,” a statement from university officials said.

Senjo’s controversy started over Twitter when he responded to a Wall Street Journal reporter’s tweet saying he was hit in the face multiple times by NYPD “I was backing away as a request, with my hands up. My NYPD-issued press badge was clearly visible,” the tweet stated.

Senjo replied to the thread stating: “Excellent. If I was the cop, you wouldn’t be able to tweet.”

Users began pointing out other tweets made by Senjo over the last few months that they saw as problematic.

Days later, on June 3rd, Senjo said he was ordered to resign for his “irresponsible tweeting activity” over the last several months. University officials said he was not asked to resign but instead chose to resign. A few weeks later it was announced Senjo rescinded his resignation.

Tuesday, June 30th a letter was sent out campus wide saying that professor Scott Senjo has again resigned.

“As we move forward together as one Weber State family, I encourage all of us to reflect on what we can learn from one another, and how we can all make a difference in the lives of others, as we work to identify and eradicate systemic racism and transform our university to a better place,” the letter signed by university president Brad Mortensen read.

“I remain committed to improving our campus culture and our conduct by making Weber State a place where everyone truly feels valued, supported and included. This commitment has not wavered, and I will continue to provide updates regarding our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in future communications and town halls.”

The university is hosting Town Hall Meetings on race and have opportunities for students to join campus ally group or to participate in the Political Engagement Coalition’s Campus Climate Conversations.