Weber State beats Montana to advance to FCS Semifinals for first time ever

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Weber State football team has gone where no other Wildcat team has gone before.

Thanks to a suffocating defense, Weber State held off Montana Friday night in the snow and rain at Stewart Stadium, 17-7, to advance to the FCS Semifinals for the first time in school history.

The #3 Wildcats (11-3) will play at #2 James Madison (13-1) December 21st in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Ja’Kobe Harris blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

Harris’ touchdown gave the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 9:41 left in the game.

Dalton Snead gave the Grizzlies (10-4) a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD pass to Colin Bingham in the middle of the second quarter. But Snead threw interceptions on four of Montana’s next six possessions.

The first interception created a short field which led to Weber State’s opening points, Trey Tuttle’s 41-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Jake Constantine led an eight-play, 72-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass to Josh Davis to put the Wildcats in front 10-7.

Weber State was outgained 274-113 in total offense but committed no turnovers compared to Montana’s five, all interceptions by Snead.

George Tarlas had two interceptions, while Max Anderson, Eddie Heckard and Noah Vaea all picked off passes.

The Wildcats defense also recorded six sacks, four by senior linebacker Adam Rodriguez, who had nine tackles for loss in total.

Weber State held Montana to just 17 yards rushing.

Offense was tough to come by in the brutal conditions at Stewart Stadium. Constantine threw for just 70 yards on 10 of 22 passing, while Kevin Smith led Weber State on the ground with 42 yards on 20 carries.

Weber State avenged a 35-16 loss at Montana on November 16th.