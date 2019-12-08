Weber State advances to FCS quarterfinals with 26-20 win over Kennesaw State

Jake Constantine throws for 234 yards and a touchdown

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the third straight year, the Weber State football team is moving on to the FCS quarterfinals.

The Weber State football team advanced to the FCS Quarterfinals for the third-straight year with a 26-20 win over Kennesaw State Saturday afternoon at Stewart Stadium. 

The third-seed Wildcats will host longtime rival No. 6 Montana next Friday or Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

Kennesaw State jumped out to a 17-12 lead at halftime. On the first series of the second half, Adam Rodriguez scooped up a Kennesaw State fumble and returned it 24-yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead, they would never relinquish. Josh Davis added a two-yard touchdown run just a few minutes later to give the Wildcats a 26-17 lead. WSU held on in the fourth quarter for the win. 

Kennesaw State totaled 308 yards of offense with 285 yards rushing. The Owls entered the game as the nation’s leader in rushing yards. The Owls passed for 23 yards. 

WSU had 287 total yards with 243 passing yards and 44 rushing yards. Weber State also recorded two quarterback sacks. 

On defense, Connor Mortensen led the Wildcats with 15 total tackles, including one tackle for loss. Rodriguez and Noah Vaea each added nine tackles and Preston Smith had eight. 

Jake Constantine was 19 of 31 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown. Devon Cooley had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and David Ames had six receptions for 105 yards. It’s the first time Weber State has had two receivers over 100 yards in a game since 2016. 

