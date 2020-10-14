Weber-Morgan Health Department sees highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases since March

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – As Utah continues to see COVID-19 case counts rise, the Weber-Morgan Health Department has reached a new record of positive COVID-19 cases in one week.

According to the health department, for the week of Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, there were 458 recorded cases within the Weber-Morgan Health Department’s jurisdiction. That is the highest number of cases within a single week for the region since Utah began tracking COVID-19 data in March.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department reminds the public to do their part to keep the community safe.

The news of the high case counts comes in wake of a new positive case at the Weber County Correctional Facility. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 10, a person who is incarcerated at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first active case at the jail since Aug. 26. The individual who tested positive also tested positive while at the facility in July. The person has remained at the facility since the July test. The Sheriff’s Office says that when the person tested positive in July, that they were asymptomatic.

The infected individual has a sore throat and was then tested again for COVID-19 this past week.

County officials say that the person has been moved to medical isolation and is under the care of medical staff. Facility personnel will be identifying individuals who have been in contact with the person with COVID-19 and will conduct mass-testing throughout the facility.

Although not confirmed, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says that this may be a rare case of reinfection.