Weber County Sheriffs seek possible voyeur photographed at Fremont High School

PLAIN CITY (ABC4 News) – Students, staff, and parents at Fremont High School are on high alert after police say a man may have watched female students changing in a locker room on campus last Friday night.



While the Silverwolves’ football team was taking on Bountiful on October 2nd, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a man was caught on surveillance cameras inside the school near a locker room, possibly watching as girls changed.



They say he appears to be 50 to 60 years old and was wearing a black pullover with jeans, athletic shoes, and a gray baseball cap. Outside the school, other cameras captured him leaving the campus in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.



Now Sheriff’s Deputies would like to speak to him about exactly what he was doing inside the school that night.

On a Facebook Post by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, one person commented: “I hope they have more than just “possibly” did something wrong before spreading this man’s picture. My daughter may have been in there at that time, so I am concerned. I hope he is found and this is straightened out and pray that it was an honest mistake and/or misunderstanding and not something inappropriate/disgusting.”

Other commenters were more direct, stating “Pervert” and “I hope they catch that creep”.

If you recognize that man or that car call the Weber County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 801-778-6631.