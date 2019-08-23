Weber County Sheriff’s Office hires fired U of U detective

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has hired the former University of Utah detective who faced criticism for her response to Lauren McCluskey.

“After a thorough and complete background investigation, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office made the decision to hire Kayla Dallof as a sworn peace officer,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that Dallof was fired in March after she failed to take action on a different girl’s report.

The student reported that a university student she was dating had trapped her in his dorm room, the report stated. The girl reportedly played a voicemail of him threatening to kill her, but Dallof left for the weekend without taking any action.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office stands behind our decision in hiring Kayla and supports her in continuing her career as a law enforcement officer,” the Facebook page stated. “Since hiring Kayla, she has excelled here at the sheriff’s office in her duties and we look forward to seeing her to continue her success in her career here at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Associated Press reports that Dallof’s attorney Jonathan Thorne said his his client strongly disputes the characterization that she didn’t handle the case with the proper urgency.

He says she is a “scapegoat” for the university.

