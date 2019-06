WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities in West Haven are hoping the public can help identify a couple in a theft case.

In a post to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, detectives are wanting to identify the couple they say are wanted in connection to recent thefts in West Haven.

Details of the thefts were not released.

If you have information that couple help assist them in identifying these two people please contact Det. Stewart at 801-778-6637.

