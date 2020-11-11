Weber County Sheriff looking for person of interest in homicide on Tuesday

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person of interest in a reported homicide on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived on the scene of a call about a disturbance and discovered a homicide in the “Upper Valley West of unincorporated Weber County”.

Deputies say they are looking for Scott William Russell who is believed to have left the area driving a Black in color 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser. The vehicle has black rims and a Utah license plate number G143AP.

SCOTT WILLIAM RUSSELL



It is believed Russell is heading to Colorado from Utah. No details about the reported homicide have been released.

If located please contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-778-6631 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.