Weber County, 14 Cities, Announce COVID Relief Program to Give Millions to Local Businesses

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – COVID-19’s impact on Utah business has been rough. Now, Weber County and 14 cities have announced a new relief program to put millions of dollars back into local businesses.

The program is called the Weber Cares Grant program. It was introduced at a press conference held on June 30th led by Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer

The new program’s goal is to get money to businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. You can apply for the funs starting on July 6th and the webercares.com website.

Weber County has teemed up with 14 cities to put 45 million dollars back into the economy. Commissioner Froerer said the businesses that will be helped with the grant program will be prioritized like this:

If your business was impacted by the coronavirus and you have paid money to meet CDC standards. If your business was closed by the pandemic during the initial shut down phases. If your business was harmed by COVID, employees and revenue impacted,

He did state that if your business has received PPP funds you will be a lower priority for this grant. On the website which is only partially running right now, it says the following is a guideline for who can apply.

If you are a business that has experienced loss of revenue due to public health orders in response to COVID-19, you may be eligible to apply for the Weber County CARES Grant to receive between $2,000 and $35,000 in relief funds.

Profit or Non-profit Businesses located in Weber County are eligible to apply if:

The business is open or plans to reopen as of the date of application submission

The business is current on property taxes, with no legal actions against or from the County

The business owner is 18 years or older and has a valid employee identification number, or if a sole proprietor, a valid social security number.

*Note: Ogden and Huntsville business are not eligible for the Weber County CARES Act Grant. Stay tuned for more information about their programs.

For more information please visit the webercares.com website