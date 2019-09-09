Weather works against Meadow Creek Fire fight

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)— Fire officials believe lightning sparked the Meadow Creek Fire in Millard County.

At last check, the fire has burned 1,200 acres and is zero percent contained.

Officials say Monday’s weather won’t help with containment.

“This high wind that we are expecting is not what we like to see as far as fire fighting, it’s going to give us some problems,” Glen Chappell, Incident Commander said.



The increased winds could cause the fire to spread which could create some challenges for the 120 personnel on the front lines.

“The challenges are going to be keeping the fire out of the community, out of the watershed,” Chappell said.

As of now, there aren’t any evacuations, but fire officials say keeping the fire from destroying the town of Meadow’s watershed is top priority.

“Burning the vegetation and getting some silt later on into the water system,” Chappell said.

Crews are gearing up for a long day in less than ideal conditions.



“It’s kind of a rocky terrain up there. It’s going to be slow going. It’s thick, thick vegetation heavy fuel loading,” Chappell said.

That’s why officials say a type 2 incident command team is taking over.

There are four levels of incident teams, we’re told the smaller the number the more complex the fire is to extinguish.

